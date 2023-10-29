Ankr (ANKR) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $227.58 million and $16.03 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02210623 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $13,569,498.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

