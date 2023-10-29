Anyswap Price Reaches $2.04 on Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $38.00 million and $164.59 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00005940 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.9653363 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $18.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

