Anyswap Price Tops $2.00 on Major Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00005769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $37.33 million and $19.88 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.9653363 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $18.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

