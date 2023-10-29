Anyswap Price Up 34.1% Over Last 7 Days (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00005958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $38.37 million and approximately $146.17 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.9653363 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $18.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

