AON (NYSE:AON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share.

AON Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:AON traded down $12.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.88. 1,899,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,321. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.59 and a 200 day moving average of $327.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. AON has a twelve month low of $273.02 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

