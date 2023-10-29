Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average of $68.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

