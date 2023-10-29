Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,716 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.76. 3,209,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,178. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.28. The company has a market cap of $186.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.50.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

