Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 254,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 21,813 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 993,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,901,000 after buying an additional 804,941 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 31,294 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.49. 14,554,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,771. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

