Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 0.6% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $11,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,353. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

