Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Tops $84.96 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0850 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $84.96 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00032899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00021423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

