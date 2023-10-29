Ark Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $307.04 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 31.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $125.80 million and approximately $307.04 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 59.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002171 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001372 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002720 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,563,932 coins and its circulating supply is 176,562,914 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

