Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 462,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Stock Performance

Artemis Gold Company Profile

ARGTF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.77. 32,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,059. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

(Get Free Report)

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It also holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.