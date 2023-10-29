ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.34%.

ASE Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

ASX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 5,024,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

