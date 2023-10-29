ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13, Zacks reports. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter.

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 5,024,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 15.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,456,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,081,000 after purchasing an additional 866,926 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 830,759 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 755.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 845,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 746,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.