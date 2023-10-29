ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,433,900 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 1,835,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ASOS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASOMF remained flat at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. ASOS has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.