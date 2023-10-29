ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,931,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 1,571,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 742.8 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Up 4.2 %

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

