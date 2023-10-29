Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,300 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the September 30th total of 7,615,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107,503.0 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance
Assicurazioni Generali stock remained flat at $21.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Assicurazioni Generali
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.