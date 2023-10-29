Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$445.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.56, a current ratio of 106.75 and a quick ratio of 102.54. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.20.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.55 million for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 84.08% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.2250301 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Fundamental Research set a C$13.97 target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Further Reading

