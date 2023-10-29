AUD/PLN (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Update

AUD/PLN (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AUD/PLN Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of AUD/PLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,903. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. AUD/PLN has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.21.

