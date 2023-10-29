Auto Prop Reit Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$22.94 million for the quarter.
Auto Prop Reit Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Auto Prop Reit
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.