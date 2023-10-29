Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Update

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Aviat Networks Trading Down 0.0 %

AVNW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.46. 45,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,605. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $298.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $91.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 13,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $451,129.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,726 shares in the company, valued at $7,429,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $183,358.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,630.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 13,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $451,129.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,726 shares in the company, valued at $7,429,603.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,629 shares of company stock worth $641,583. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 106,015 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Further Reading

