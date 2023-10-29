Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Short Interest Down 25.3% in October

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,570,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 15,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avidity Biosciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences Price Performance
RNA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.87. 960,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $360.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.05. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $25.74.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 1,974.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.
