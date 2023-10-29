Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Short Interest Down 25.3% in October

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,570,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 15,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avidity Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000.

RNA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.87. 960,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $360.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.05. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 1,974.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.