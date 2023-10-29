Axie Infinity Price Tops $5.70 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $805.38 million and $173.61 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $5.70 or 0.00016474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,577.21 or 1.00003443 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006276 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,391,485 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,391,323.02380857 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.00816194 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 366 active market(s) with $48,868,441.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

