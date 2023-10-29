Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Update

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 969,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ayr Wellness Trading Down 21.3 %

Shares of AYRWF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 321,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,896. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.15 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 89.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital began coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on AYRWF

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.