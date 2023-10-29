Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Update

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.7 days.

Azrieli Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AZRGF remained flat at $56.50 during trading on Friday. Azrieli Group has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

