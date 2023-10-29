Badger DAO Achieves Market Cap of $49.60 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for $2.46 or 0.00007108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $49.60 million and $2.66 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,173,599 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO, commonly known as BADGER, is an open-source DAO focused on integrating Bitcoin with the DeFi ecosystem. Founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora, Ameer Rosic, Albert Castellana, and Alberto Cevallos, in collaboration with dOrg, the project emphasizes decentralization and community-driven principles. $BADGER, its governance token, empowers holders with voting rights, reward distribution, and a share in protocol fees. Notably, its launch eschewed the traditional ICO route, with its value determined by market dynamics.”

