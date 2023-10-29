Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 512.0 days.
Bâloise Stock Performance
Bâloise stock remained flat at $142.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.60. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $142.15 and a twelve month high of $158.75.
Bâloise Company Profile
