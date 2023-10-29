Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 512.0 days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

Bâloise stock remained flat at $142.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.60. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $142.15 and a twelve month high of $158.75.

Bâloise Company Profile

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Further Reading

