Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Short Interest Update

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the September 30th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. 3,564,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $621.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

BANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

