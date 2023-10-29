BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,700 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 584,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on BANF. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst
BancFirst Price Performance
NASDAQ BANF traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 52,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,422. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $104.00.
BancFirst Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.
About BancFirst
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
