Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,130,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 40,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.24.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banco Bradesco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.87. 21,931,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,018,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.94.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 12.00%.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.