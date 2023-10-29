Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Price Performance

BKCYF stock remained flat at C$3.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a 1 year low of C$2.11 and a 1 year high of C$3.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.24.

Get Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public alerts:

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, demand, savings, time, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.