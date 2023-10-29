Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Price Performance
BKCYF stock remained flat at C$3.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a 1 year low of C$2.11 and a 1 year high of C$3.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.24.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile
