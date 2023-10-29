Barclays PLC Acquires 94,371 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 94,371 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Murphy Oil worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 53.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.31. 1,364,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,695. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $325,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,267. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

