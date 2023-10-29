Barclays PLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,843 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 97.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $221,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,619. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.6696 per share. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SRC

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.