Barclays PLC Invests $9.88 Million in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,102,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.97% of AST SpaceMobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,470 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,304,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,003,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 934,539 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 448.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 887,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of ASTS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.