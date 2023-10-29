Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,839 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Burford Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Burford Capital stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.29. 397,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,009. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 27.37, a quick ratio of 27.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

Burford Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.