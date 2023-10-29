Barclays PLC Sells 284,942 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 284,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,274,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,119,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 80.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 31.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,873,000 after buying an additional 282,328 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in TC Energy by 197.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,763,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,135. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

