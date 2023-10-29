Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) & Arko (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Head to Head Comparison

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 9.47% -30.08% 12.97% Arko N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $7.56 billion 0.85 $800.00 million $3.07 9.21 Arko $9.19 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Arko’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bath & Body Works has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arko.

Dividends

Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Arko pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Bath & Body Works pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bath & Body Works has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bath & Body Works and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 1 7 7 0 2.40 Arko 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus price target of $44.13, suggesting a potential upside of 55.97%. Given Bath & Body Works’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than Arko.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats Arko on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. The company was formerly known as L Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Bath & Body Works, Inc. in August 2021. Bath & Body Works, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

