Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Down 13.7% in October

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 292,929 shares during the last quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,289. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma to $6.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

