BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLFS

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 455,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $39.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 927,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,374,976.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,557,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,754,676.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,888 shares of company stock worth $97,115 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.