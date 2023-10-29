BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $426.30 million and approximately $482,505.75 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $34,327.23 or 1.00022958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016903 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00011175 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

