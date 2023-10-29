Bitcoin Cash Hits One Day Volume of $132.15 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.83 billion and approximately $132.15 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $246.93 or 0.00715808 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,497.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00144856 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014761 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,544,688 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

