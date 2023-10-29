BitShares (BTS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $398,630.05

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. BitShares has a total market cap of $31.34 million and approximately $398,630.05 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001378 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001063 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001247 BTC.

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,128,281 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

