BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BlackRock by 158.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $8.99 on Friday, hitting $598.08. 543,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,029. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $659.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $677.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

