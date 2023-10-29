Blur Trading 39.5% Higher Over Last Week (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 29th. Blur has a market cap of $20.88 million and $88.31 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blur has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,035,360,919.9010655 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.23191638 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $41,348,215.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

