BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.38 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion and $182.56 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $226.63 or 0.00658706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,703,992 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,704,054.58361435. The last known price of BNB is 224.99449281 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1704 active market(s) with $223,258,741.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

