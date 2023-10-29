BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.38 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion and $182.56 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $226.63 or 0.00658706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,703,992 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,704,054.58361435. The last known price of BNB is 224.99449281 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1704 active market(s) with $223,258,741.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.