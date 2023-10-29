Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Short Interest Update

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BSBK stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $96.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bogota Financial has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 4.07%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bogota Financial

In other Bogota Financial news, Director John J. Masterson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,684. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 17,044 shares of company stock valued at $128,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

