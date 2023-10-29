Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in October

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,737,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 1,571,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.3 days.

Bombardier Trading Up 3.3 %

Bombardier stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. 64,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,288. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDRBF. CIBC reduced their target price on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

