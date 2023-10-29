Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market cap of $177.10 million and $3.01 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bone ShibaSwap

Bone ShibaSwap was first traded on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 249,999,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 249,999,401.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.76103229 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $5,478,395.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

