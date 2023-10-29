BORA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.36 Million (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, BORA has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One BORA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BORA has a total market capitalization of $127.59 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BORA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BORA Token Profile

BORA’s launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,750,000 tokens. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BORA’s official website is borachain.io. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BORA

According to CryptoCompare, “Bora (BORA) is a blockchain-based platform and ecosystem for decentralized applications (dApps) and gaming. Created by the Bora Ecosystem, it offers tools and services for game developers and players. The BORA token is its native utility token used for transaction fees, staking, voting, and governance within the platform. It facilitates value transfer and enables game developers to tokenize assets, implement play-to-earn mechanics, and create immersive gaming experiences. Bora aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating blockchain technology and fostering a fair and transparent gaming economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BORA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BORA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.