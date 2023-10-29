Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,600 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the September 30th total of 497,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAK shares. TheStreet cut Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Braskem from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Braskem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Braskem alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BAK

Braskem Price Performance

Shares of BAK traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 598,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. Braskem has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 50.16% and a negative net margin of 4.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Braskem by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Braskem by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 25.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

(Get Free Report)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.